Youngsters at the Police Athletic League’s Edward Byrne Center in South Jamaica, above, won third prize in this year’s PAL Virtual Science Fair. The results were announced April 16.
Children from the Pathways Prep PAL Program in St. Albans also gave an outstanding presentation, the PAL said. First Prize went to the PS 48 PAL Program at Hunts Point in the Bronx; while Second Prize was a tie between the PAL’s William J. Duncan Center in Manhattan and its Webster-Giannone Center in Tremont, the Bronx. The finalists were judged by PAL volunteers from Con Edison and Met Life, and PAL education specialists.
In the competition, young scientists from PAL afterschool programs across the city explored the theme “Kid Tested, Science Approved.” They presented their projects virtually at the fair after participating in hands-on scientific trials and creating presentations to showcase the outcomes of their research. They practiced the scientific method and designed experiments to investigate questions such as: How salty does the sea have to be for an egg to float? What’s the fastest way to cool soda? What occurs when the food chain is disrupted?
Dana Wheeler, PAL director of education and program development, hosted the program; Seth Pamperin was the executive producer; and PAL Dance Program Manager Sandy Elysée commented on the excellent projects.
An experienced NYPD criminologist gave a fascinating demonstration on scientific techniques used in collecting and processing evidence, complete with a Q&A session at which the young people asked an array of questions.
