Back in June, Mayor de Blasio and the city’s Department of Transportation announced ambitious plans that included a car-free busway over nearly a mile of Jamaica Avenue to be done later this year.
While officials from Southeast Queens appreciate the value the designation can have on reducing traffic and speeding up mass transit, they asked last week that the city move the designated area one block south to Archer Avenue.
In a letter to DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg dated Aug. 26, Councilmembers Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows), along with state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), asked for the rerouting.
They were joined in the letter by the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District, the Greater Jamaica Development Corp., Community Board 12, the Queens Chamber of Commerce, the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, Neighborhood Housing Services of Jamaica, the Southeast Queens Muslim Collective, Allen Community Non-Profit Programs, Greater Springfield Community Church, First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica and the Queens Youth Justice Center.
A spokeswoman for the DOT told the Chronicle in an email on Friday that the agency is reviewing the letter.
The one-year pilot program will allow buses, delivery trucks, emergency vehicles and some local automobiles, but restricts other vehicles the length of the busway.
While the city had designated Jamaica Avenue between Sutphin Boulevard and 168th Street for the busway, the signatories of the Aug. 26 letter say there is more of a need on the long-troubled Archer Avenue.
The letter pointed to years of outreach to the city and the DOT regarding overcrowding, illegal commuter vans, placard abuse, slow bus speeds and other conditions on Archer Avenue, particularly around the Jamaica Center bus and subway hub at Archer and Parsons Boulevard, which serves more than 20 bus routes and three subway lines.
“Considering these difficulties, the sudden announcement of the Jamaica Avenue busway, which did not include community outreach or involvement, was incredibly disappointing,” said the letter, a copy of which was sent in an email from Miller’s office.
“A busway along Archer Avenue, the primary artery in Downtown Jamaica that moves almost a quarter million riders each day (nearly 10% of the bus system), would better help remedy those pervasive transit and enforcement issues, and dramatically increase bus speeds,” the letter continued.
It did not address separate plans for a 6.4 mile busway on Merrick Boulevard from Hillside Avenue to Springfield Boulevard.
“Southeast Queens riders overwhelmingly utilize the Archer Avenue corridor, and rely on it to access the rest of the City,” Miller said in an accompanying statement from his office. “For years, we’ve been in dialogue with DOT regarding the worsening conditions there, to seemingly no avail. It’s unfortunate that the department announced plans for the busway without considering the needs and values of our community, which we’ve expressed to them directly,”
“I trust DOT will do the right thing and re-engage our community to discuss the potential for an Archer Avenue busway,” the councilman added.
