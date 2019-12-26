Scouts’ honor

The Santa hats may not have been exactly regulation uniform, but everyone had a good time when Scouts from Troop 144 of the Boy Scouts of America of St. Albans served up a hot holiday dinner for seniors of the Grace Houses in Jamaica.
The Scouts served up a feast and mingled with the residents, joining them in Christmas carols. They also presented the residents with paracord survival bracelets.
The two groups met during the summer when Scout Kyle Lambert made the residents his Eagle Scout project, arranging to deliver food from a nearby Veterans of Foreign Wars food pantry and subsequently making regular visits.
QueensChronicle.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up