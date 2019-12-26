  • December 26, 2019
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Scouts’ honor

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:30 am | Updated: 1:40 pm, Thu Dec 26, 2019.

Scouts’ honor 0 comments

The Santa hats may not have been exactly regulation uniform, but everyone had a good time when Scouts from Troop 144 of the Boy Scouts of America of St. Albans served up a hot holiday dinner for seniors of the Grace Houses in Jamaica.

The Scouts served up a feast and mingled with the residents, joining them in Christmas carols. They also presented the residents with paracord survival bracelets.

The two groups met during the summer when Scout Kyle Lambert made the residents his Eagle Scout project, arranging to deliver food from a nearby Veterans of Foreign Wars food pantry and subsequently making regular visits.

QueensChronicle.com

Posted in on Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:30 am. Updated: 1:40 pm.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Latest Galleries

© Copyright 2019, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]