The Eastern Queens Alliance’s Environmental Science Learning Center on Nov. 11 welcomed Girl Scout Troops 4154, 4158 and 4164 of Cambria Heights for a cleanup and day of up-close, hands-on learning at the Idlewild Park Preserve.
In a press release, Emily Knudson, the environmental education specialist at the EQA, said the girls picked up 12 large bags of litter from the preserve.
Knudson also introduced the Scouts to the nature preserve and discussed the importance of the salt marsh to the surrounding wildlife and human communities during what the alliance pointed out was a “service-oriented educational excursion.”
“We were able to discuss the marsh’s key role in flood prevention, stormwater drainage, water purification and health benefit for the community, as well as its ecological importance in providing a habitat for animals,” Knudson wrote.
They also were able to practice plant identification, observe migratory birds, search for raccoon tracks around mud-flat tidal pools and discuss the devastating effects that invasive species can have on native ecosystems.
Any organizations looking for environmental educational excursions or virtual programming can reach out to the Eastern Queens Alliance at (718) 723-6156 or idlewildesc@
