The NYPD is investigating a fatal collision in Long Island City that claimed the life of a 43-year-old scooter operator on Thursday night.
Police believe the operator, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, ran a red light before colliding with a 2017 Ford Transit 350 yellow school bus, according to a press release from the city’s Department of Transportation.
The crash took place at the intersection of Queens Boulevard and Jackson Avenue at about 5:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers from the NYPD’s 108th Precinct found the scooter operator lying in the roadway suffering from head trauma.
EMS personnel transported him to NewYork Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The initial finding of the NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is that the school bus, operated by a 54-year-old driver, was heading eastbound on Queens Boulevard in the right lane of the inner roadway “with the green traffic signal in its favor.”
The operator of the motorized scooter, a Fly Wing FW7, was traveling southbound on Jackson Avenue “against the red light and struck the front of the school bus.”
The scooter operator was ejected and thrown to the ground. The operator of the bus remained at the scene.
There have been no arrests and the investigation is continuing.
