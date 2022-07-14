The fury over education budget cuts continues, coming to a head earlier this week as protesters demanding answers from Mayor Adams were escorted out of an event in Upper Manhattan — at which he called one of them a clown — and on Wednesday as the vast majority of City Council members penned a letter to him calling for a fix to budgeting policies and restoration of the cuts.
“We urge you to immediately restore school budgets to prevent the elimination of key programs and teachers at schools for the upcoming year,” read the letter, which was signed by 41 of 51 members including Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica).
It stated that the budget cuts would hurt those with the greatest needs: Black and brown students, those from low-income communities and families, students with disabilities and English language learners.
It pointed out that those who voted in favor of the budget and those who did not have united to demand the issues be resolved, including fixing the controversial Fair Student Funding Model.
The members encourage using more than $700 million in unspent federal stimulus funds from fiscal 2022 that was recently identified by the city’s Independent Budget Office.
“As of June 7, the Independent Budget Office tracker identified $761 million in unspent federal stimulus funds for Fiscal Year 2022 and $38.1 million from Fiscal Year 2021 within the agency’s budget (the Comptroller’s Office identified at least $620 million in unspent ARPA and CRRSSA Education funds),” the letter states, referring to the American Rescue Plan and the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
They said that underestimating enrollment in budgets that typically get adjusted over the course of the year disrupts sensible budget planning and that schools should not have to go through an appeals process to get the resources they need.
In the press release, Paul Trust, a Richmond Hill father and music teacher who recently found out his job was cut, was quoted.
“As a DOE music educator and the proud parent of three daughters enrolled in NYC public schools, the mayor’s cuts to schools affect me both as a parent and as an educator,” Trust said.
“The school where I have taught students will be losing our music program, which is an integral part of the school’s culture. My daughter’s school will be losing a guidance counselor and classroom teacher, leading to increases in class sizes and a decrease in the emotional care many students require.”
On Wednesday, the Republican minority councilmembers responded, also calling on the Department of Education and the Mayor’s Office to discuss how to improve the school funding formula, to provide the data used to determine cuts and to clarify how remaining federal funding can fill in the gaps.
They stated, however, “Any good faith negotiations must start with the [United Federation of Teachers union] acknowledging its role in helping to create the enrollment and staffing crisis at DOE,” and referenced school closures and the undermining of school safety, discipline and merit, which they said had forced people out of the school system.
“If the UFT is now unhappy with the Fiscal Year 2023 DOE budget — a budget it explicitly and enthusiastically endorsed prior to its adoption — they have no one to blame but themselves.
“We suggest they work collaboratively with the Council and the Mayor’s Office to rectify it, rather than playing a cynical shell game to try to drum up panic in our communities.”
