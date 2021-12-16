Entrepreneurs with businesses in low- to moderate-income communities are eligible to receive up to $10,000 from the $100 million Small Business Services grant, which opened its application process on Dec. 8.
The purpose of the city grant is to offer some relief to entrepreneurs in the arts, entertainment, recreation, accommodation and food sectors struggling to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Josh Jamieson, a spokesman for SBS.
“Yesterday, the city put out a new grant for LMI communities,” said Jamieson to the Queens Chronicle on Dec. 9. “Any business that earns less than $1 million and has less than 500 employees total can receive a maximum of $10,000 to pay for rent, equipment and any other operating expenses.”
The grant could also be used for payroll and benefits, mortgage and utilities, and entrepreneurs who apply must have been in operation before Oct. 1, 2019, demonstrated revenue loss from 2019 to 2020 and not have received a federal grant from the Shuttered Venues Operators Grant program or Restaurant Revitalization Fund, according to SBS.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” SBS Commissioner Jonnel Doris, said in a prepared statement. “Without them, our city will not move forward in our recovery efforts.”
The grant will ensure small businesses have the aid they need in these extraordinary times and build back better, according to Doris, who is also the co-chair of the Small Business Subcommittee of the Taskforce on Racial Inclusion and Equity.
Tom Grech, the president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce and a member of the mayor’s Small Business Advisory Council, believes that small businesses are the lifeblood of neighborhoods in the World’s Borough, and wants to see them bounce back.
“Though the worst of the pandemic is behind us, the devastation of the past two years has deeply impacted small businesses, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet,” Grech said in a statement. “We are so thankful to the de Blasio administration for their efforts to help small businesses, particularly those in our diverse communities who have not been able to access other forms of government aid. We look forward together to ensure our small businesses come back stronger than ever.”
In an interactive map found at website covidresilience.nyc/lmi-map, pockets of Astoria, Cedar Manor, Corona, Elmhurst, Fresh Meadows, Flushing, Hillside, Jackson Heights, Jamaica, Lefrak City, Queens Village, Rosedale, South Ozone Park, South Richmond Hill, Sunnyside, Woodhaven and Woodside were depicted as LMI areas.
Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) believes the relief is a matter of equity.
“We must provide more relief and support for our small businesses, which were hit hard and are still experiencing hardships,” she said. “The NYC Small Business Resilience Grant will go a long way, particularly in underserved communities, as we rebound from the devastating impacts of the pandemic. I encourage all businesses that quality to apply for this grant.”
To apply visit nyccovidresilience.my lendistry.com/#/login.
