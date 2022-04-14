As part of the mayor’s efforts to help the Big Apple recover, city Department of Small Business Services, LaGuardia Community College and Lehman College are expanding a National Council Licensure Examination program to foreign nurses at no cost to help close the shortage in the nursing sector.
A Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation 2021 poll said that roughly three in 10 healthcare workers across the United States weighed leaving their positions, more than half were burnt out and six in 10 said stress from the coronavirus pandemic negatively affected their mental health.
That same year the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses did a survey of more than 6,000 acute and critical care nurses about the first 18 months of the pandemic and 92 percent said the depletion of nurses at their hospitals may result in them leaving the profession earlier than intended; 76 percent said unvaccinated patients threaten nurses’ physical and mental well-being; 67 percent believe taking care of Covid-19 patients puts their families at risk and 66 percent have considered leaving nursing.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics also projected that there would be nearly 200,000 nurse openings through 2029.
“Nurses leaving the profession will bring our healthcare system to its knees,” Amanda Bettencourt, AACN president-elect said in a statement. “This is the last thing we want to have happen.”
The Empire State faces a projected shortage of more than 39,000 registered nurses by 2030, according to a state Department of Health report.
New York nurses are also being offered $8,000 per week for three-month commitments as traveling contractors, which is more than a typical salary at a local hospital, according to Bloombergquint.com.
To help alleviate shortages, SBS hopes that the program will attract foreign nurses to practice in the city, a job that pays an average of $100,000. Prepandemic, the state Department of Labor saw trends suggesting the city’s more than 75,000 registered nurses were set to grow by 24 percent over the next decade, which was triple the 9 percent projected growth rate nationwide.
The application for the program is open, participants will receive books and test prep software at no cost and the first NCLEX-RN is a free exam under the initiative, according to SBS. Eligibility requirements include, but are not limited to, people who are English language learners or have a high-intermediate level of spoken English; have a nursing degree from a non-English speaking country; are a resident of the Big Apple and authorized to work in the United States; make no more than $40,000 annually if employed; have reliable access to a computer and the internet; are vaccinated against Covid-19 with the exception of those approved with accommodation; and are willing to submit a nursing license verification application to the state Department of Education and the Commission on Graduates of Foreign Nursing Schools.
The NCLEX is a world premier licensure exam for nurses, according to nclex.com.
Lehman College will launch a new five-month full-time day NCLEX-RN program for 25 English for Speakers of Other Languages Bridge in the spring (recruitment May 24; start date May 31) and a similar College NCLEX Training Program in the summer (recruitment July 26; start date Aug. 1) in the Bronx at 250 Bedford Park Blvd., according to an SBS spokesman. LaGuardia Community College will have an eight-month NCLEX-RN Preparation for Trained Nurses flexible to 40 participants by adding a part-time evening initiative at 31-10 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City in the spring (recruitment April 25; start date May 2).
“Not only does this program help increase the number of registered nurses in our city but it also makes good-paying jobs accessible to immigrant New Yorkers who qualify,” SBS Commissioner Kevin Kim said in a statement.
