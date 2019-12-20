  • December 20, 2019
Queens Chronicle

Santa’s helpers

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 10:30 am | Updated: 4:11 pm, Thu Dec 19, 2019.

Santa's helpers

Members of the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District and numerous other volunteers from the community hosted a holiday celebration at an area homeless shelter on Dec. 14.

Residents enjoyed a hot meal catered by G’s Homestyle Cooking.

Along with gifts that included books, toys, stuffed animals and clothes, residents also received diapers and other essentials.

The BID received numerous donations from the community. Artimus, Alvista Towers and ItsAProcess.org were singled out for their contributions and assistance.

QueensChronicle.com

