Officers from the NYPD’s 113th Precinct were as busy as St. Nick’s elves in the days leading up to Christmas.
At top, the precinct’s neighborhood coordination officers teamed up with youth strategy and school safety officers as well as the jolly old elf himself to give out toys at the Thomas White Jr. Foundation.
Above, the NCOs joined forces with Patrol Borough Queens South to bring some holiday cheer to children at the Belt Park Women’s Shelter.
