Dozens of Ray McGuire supporters were at the Sangria Tapas Bar and Restaurant in Jamaica on May 13 for a debate watch party hosted by state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans).
Comrie is one of three Southeast Queens officials who support McGuire’s bid for the top seat of the Big Apple. U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) and Assemblywoman Vivian Cook (D-South Jamaica) have also endorsed McGuire for mayor.
Eight Southeast Queens district leaders, 10 civic leaders and over three-dozen religious leaders have also endorsed McGuire, according to Tyquana Henderson-Rivers, a senior advisor to the candidate.
“This city needs a mayor who can bring in all elements that can really make a change in the city,” said Comrie. “Ray has a proven ability of putting people together to find solutions to complicated problems.”
Comrie hopes that if elected, McGuire would leverage his business background to form partnerships that bring changes to the city that could improve transportation, education and the economy.
“I believe in Ray’s skillset to attract multibillion dollar deals and to work with teams of people to get things done,” said Comrie. “He’s shown that he is ready to deal with all of the aspects that it will take to be mayor.”
When it comes to Southeast Queens, Comrie wants more community and senior centers; less traffic and congestion and better transportation in the Downtown Jamaica area.
“There is no content area that he won’t have to quickly delve into,” said Comrie. “In southeast Queens, all of those [problem] areas could be addressed as soon as possible.”
Michelle Ridgeway, a canvasser for McGuire, was impressed by the Wall Street executive’s bonafides and believes he could generate the change that southeast Queens and the city needs.
“I’m ready for the morale to be changed,” said Ridgeway. “I had an opportunity to attend one of his rally’s and he spoke to me as a citizen of this city.”
McGuire’s rallying call to fix the city’s roads, rampant homelessness and NYCHA, were just a few of the reasons that Ridgeway plans to vote for him.
“We are raising families, we are raising children,” said Ridgeway. “Is there going to be jobs for them?”
McGuire’s “Cradle to High School” vision to improve education and his promise of 500,000 jobs also appealed to Ridgeway.
A few of McGuire’s policies include a rigorous student assessment system to help children improve in the classroom and a job accelerator program that leverages small businesses for their insight.
During his first mayoral debate against entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Civil Rights activist Maya Wiley, former HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan, former NYC Sanitation Department Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, nonprofit executive Dianne Morales, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Comptroller Scott Stringer, McGuire was hit with questions about aiding the economy.
“The next mayor is going to inherit a city that is still recovering from the pandemic,” asked journalist Josefa Velásquez of The City. “What’s the most important policy do you have to restart the economy?”
McGuire emphasized that most New Yorker’s work at small businesses and that the city must give small businesses relief.
“Appointing a deputy mayor for small businesses,” said McGuire, was one way to uplift both businesses and workers. “Going forward, we need to invest in those businesses that have been excluded, minority, women-owned businesses, as well as the businesses of future technology.”
