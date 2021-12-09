State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) is among nearly 800 appointees who were announced last week to be in Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ transition team.
Sanders will serve on Adams’ Economic Committee Transition Team and will use his extensive fiscal background to help the new mayor, according to the senator’s office. He is the chair of the State Senate Banks Committee, the Democratic Conference’s Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises Task Force Committee and the New York City MWBE Task Force.
Sanders also serves as a co-chair of the Business and Economic Development Committee of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators; is a member of the Local Workforce Development Board of the City of New York and serves on several other Senate committees: Senate Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business; Insurance; Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation; Labor; and Procurement and Contracts.
“We have a long road ahead, but I am confident that Mayor-elect Adams has chosen the best team possible, with the most qualified people. I am humbled to be part of such a prestigious assembly of leaders,” Sanders said in a statement of his appointment to the transition team. “I am proud to be part of this new chapter in the city’s history, a significant time since Eric Adams will be its second only black Mayor.”
A few other people from Queens serving on the transition team include Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), in the Education Committee; Queens Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tom Grech, in the Public Safety and Justice Committee; and Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), as senior advisors.
