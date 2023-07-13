City Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), in conjunction with the offices of state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), and the city Department of Sanitation is organizing a Solvents, Automotive, Flammables, and Electronics Disposal event on Saturday, July 29.
The SAFE Disposal event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot near the Roy Wilkins Recreation Center, located at 177th Street and Baisley Boulevard in St. Albans.
The purpose of the initiative is to provide a safe place for people to dispose of chemical products, medical waste and electronics, which are bad for the environment. It is illegal and dangerous for items like rechargeable or single-use batteries that are not alkaline to be thrown out with household trash because they can catch fire, explode, lead to property damage, injury and death, according to Williams’ office.
Harmful items that people can also get rid of at the event include paint and other items that are flammable.
To learn more about what people can toss at the event, visit nyc.gov/safedisposal. To register for the event, visit bit.ly/safedisposalseq or contact the councilwoman’s office at (718) 776-3700.
No commercial vehicles are allowed, and people are required to show proof of New York City residency with a utility bill, driver’s license or other state ID.
Items must be labeled clearly, tightly sealed in containers and not mixed with other products. Syringes and lancets should be in a container that is leak-proof or puncture-resistant and labeled. TVs or computer monitors with broken glass should be placed in sealed bags or boxes. Appliances, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, refrigerators and tires will not be accepted.
