Last Saturday brought rare warm weather with clear, sunny skies to the Borough of Queens.
And while nobody groused about people taking advantage of the day after weeks of being cooped up at home due to COVID-19, Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro, commanding officer of the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct, above far left, and some of his officers were out in Rufus King Park in Jamaica reminding folks to do so safely, wearing masks and practicing reasonable social distancing.
