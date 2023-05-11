The St. Albans Civic Improvement Association will host its first annual spring beautification project on Linden Boulevard, from Francis Lewis Boulevard to 199th Street, on May 20.
The purpose of the project is to prevent Linden Boulevard, which has neglected planters that have become receptacles for litter, from becoming a permanent eyesore, according to the SACIA. The commercial strip was once lined with trees, but due to gypsy moth infestations in the 1970s and 1980s, and heavy storms, planters have since replaced them.
The SACIA will plant new flowers, which were donated by the Springfield Gardens Home Depot, in the cement pots.
SACIA member Marie Adam-Ovide has also provided the group with paint to spruce up the planters.
If interested in volunteering, people must gather at Thomasina Catering Hall, located at 205-35 Linden Blvd. in St. Albans, next Saturday at 10 a.m. The project is expected to end approximately at 1 p.m. To learn more about the beautification project or the SACIA email sacia1906@aol.com.
— Naeisha Rose
