The Greater Jamaica Development Corp., a nonprofit community-building organization, is hosting its second annual walk/run 5K on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8 a.m.
At least 500 people have already signed up, including members of the NYPD’s Patrol Borough Queens South, and those who are interested in joining may register for $25 at events.elitefeats.com/23jamaicaq or pay $30 to sign-in the day of the event at 94-45 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Jamaica at York College.
Attendees may park at the Midblock Garage at 89-35 162 St., which is three blocks from the school, but there is a parking fee. A GJDC spokesman told the Chronicle that a festival and a backpack giveaway will follow the event.
Funds from the 5K will be used to support area organizations. Last year Justin Rodgers, president of GJDC, presented the Jamaica YMCA $7,000 for its afterschool programs, according to the spokesman. This year’s recipients are still to be determined.
The race will start at the parking lot at the York College Performing Arts Center where the in-person sign-in is. A map of the race is at the event website.
Any inquiries about the 5K can be directed to Patricia Robinson at probinson@gjdc.org or at (917) 697-0681.
— Naeisha Rose
