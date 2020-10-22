Crime scene tape still cordoned off a section of Rufus King Park on Oct. 16, less than 24 hours after a 22-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded. The attack took place on the afternoon of Oct. 15 near the comfort station next to the King Manor Museum, and steps from a playground that was filled with families and children when it happened.
Police said officers from the 103rd Precinct responded at 4:30 p.m. to a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot. The victim was struck in the head and one arm and was listed in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.
— Michael Gannon
