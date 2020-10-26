Rufus King daylight shooting victim dies

The Oct. 15 broad daylight shooting in Jamaica’s Rufus King Park is now a homicide.
The NYPD announced that Numani Lambert, 22, of University Avenue in the Bronx, died of his wounds at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on Oct. 21.
Lambert was shot just after 4:30 p.m. near the park’s comfort station and the King Manor Museum. Police from the 103rd Precinct responding to a 911 call found him unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and arm.
The shooting took place a short distance from the park’s playground where a large number of families and children were gathered.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
Should the shooting become classified as a murder, it would go down as the eighth in the precinct this year, an increase of three over the five reported in the same period in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.