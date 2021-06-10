The Saint Albans/Jamaica Comets Little League will host a game at Roy Wilkins Park on June 19, also known as Juneteenth.
The Comets will go up against Malverne Little League, a team from Long Island, because the Comets are one of two teams registered in Queens due to the coronavirus pandemic. The other team is Rosedale Little League, according to Bridget Smith, a parent whose sons, Jaden and Justin, were a part of the Comets and had helped at events.
The Juneteenth event will run from 12 to 8 p.m. and will feature more than baseball: It will have live games for children, a disc jockey and more. The park is located at 115-71 175 St. and the Comets can be reached at (718) 415-0871.
“I want to give back to the Little League because I want to be a resource for kids when they go out and get them to stay active,” Justin Smith said.
Justin graduated Holy Cross High School and is going to Howard University to study electrical engineering.
“I’m excited for what is to come with my future and I know that what I brought to my community will last and help a lot of kids with something to do.”
“We started in the Little League when I was in the third grade,” said Jaden Smith. “It provided me with a lot of life skills that I still use today.”
Bridget Smith is very proud of her sons — who also are both Eagle Scouts — and the work they have done with the Little League over the past five years.
