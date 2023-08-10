More than 100 guests came out to celebrate Abeni Tucker, top center, and Chauncey Thompson, recipients of two $1,500 scholarships from the Federated Blocks of Laurelton and U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks, who presented the award last Sunday.
The event was held at the Rosedale-Laurelton American Legion Post 483 in Rosedale.
Robert L. Glover, the FBOL president, above center, was also presented an award for his years of service by FBOL board members Bess DeBetham, second from left, and Donald Clarke, far right.
The keynote speaker was Melva Miller of Laurelton, above left, the former deputy borough president. Several elected officials, including District Attorney Melinda Katz, attended the event.
— Naeisha Rose
