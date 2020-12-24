New York City Deputy Sheriffs early Monday morning raided what they deemed to be an illegal bottle club at 145-12 243 St. in Rosedale.
At least 164 people, few if any with masks, were found crowded inside the building which is called Event Center on a sign out front in alleged violation of emergency pandemic restrictions. Published reports state that the DJ and two allegedly unlicensed security guards were charged with violating Covid-19 regulations.
The Sheriff’s Department, on its Twitter page, said people entered the rear of the building from an alley leading from a parallel street. The club allegedly had no liquor license, at least one barricaded exit and fire and health code violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.