Rooms (now) with a view

The staff and management at the King Manor Museum on Dec. 13 unveiled two new rooms that now are open to the public on the Jamaica museum’s second floor.

King Manor, on Jamaica Avenue, is the former home of Rufus King, one of the authors of the U.S. Constitution and one of the earliest leaders of the new country’s slavery abolition movement.

The rooms, done over in period fashion, now make three on the home’s second floor that are open to the public.

One of the new exhibits is in a guest bedroom where John Quincy Adams spent the night in 1824 when serving as secretary of state, and the year before he was sworn in as the sixth president of the United States.