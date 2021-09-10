Rochdale Village hosts fall festival Sunday

Rochdale Village’s community center committee is hosting a fall festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 169-65 137 Ave.
“There will be a festival outside around the center and we expect a whole lot of people,” says Clifton Stanley Diaz, the chairman of the board at the Rochdale Village housing cooperative.
Diaz says to expect soul food, Caribbean food and other grub at the festivity.
“There will also be singing and live music,” says the chairman.
Reggae, R&B and jazz will be some of the genres heard at the affair, according to a spokesman.
“There will be two dee-jays there on Sunday,” said the spokesman.
Keziah George, the administrative assistant for Rochdale Village, says there will also be a live band for the occasion.
“We will have The Mighty Kamm Band performing soul music,” said George.
There will also be activities for kids.
“There will be face painting and a bouncy house,” said George.
The FDNY, the 113th Precinct and other medical organizations will present informationals and there will be clothes, jewelry and food vendors offering their goods.
“Local food vendors from the stores will be there,” said George.
