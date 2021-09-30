Clifton Stanley Diaz, far right, with Jean Castro, held a gala in the Rochdale Village courtyard over the weekend where members of the housing complex and their friends and family danced the night away.
“It was a joyous occasion,” said Diaz, who said that 200 people attended the event. “This was the first time we held it outside.”
The Rochdale community really enjoyed having the event outdoors, and Diaz might consider holding others there, weather permitting.
In attendance was Jamaica Assemblywoman Vivian Cook, above center, with Queens Chronicle’s very own Ree Brinn.
“We didn’t know whether or not people would come out,” said Diaz. “The outpouring of people was good.”
It was a tremendous affair, according to Diaz.
“We had reggae music, Haitian music, soul music and hip-hop music too,” said Diaz.
The food at the Sept. 25 event was great too, according to Diaz, who is the chairman of the Rochdale Village Board, located in South Jamaica.
“We had a lot of good food,” said Diaz. “There was chicken, peppered steak, vegetables, soda, water and more.”
Diaz can’t wait to hold the event again next year.
— Naeisha Rose
