Police still are investigating a road rage shooting on the Jackie Robinson Parkway on March 5 that resulted in a driver being wounded.
According to the NYPD, the 28-year-old victim was driving west on a section of the parkway in Forest Hills when another vehicle cut him off. As he approached the second vehicle the driver pulled a handgun and fired, wounding the first driver four times, according to published reports.
The first driver continued to Exit 6 where he was able to summon help. He was taken to Brookdale University Medical Center in Brooklyn for non-life-threatening injuries.
The other driver reportedly was in a white vehicle.
Anyone with information in the shooting or the second driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
