In January and February, some of the most pressing issues in Southeast Queens were dissatisfaction with the proposed redesign of city bus routes and whether Success Academy Charter Schools would have a middle school building in time to educate more than 200 students come August.
It was announced in January that murders in the city for 2019 had increased slightly from the year before.
Little did we know.
January
Former Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, following a bruising campaign during which she won the Democratic primary by 55 votes, was sworn in as Queens district attorney before a crowd of about 1,400 at Carnesecca Arena on the campus of St. John’s University. She subsequently restructured how the office handles plea deals, established a conviction review unit and moved toward alternatives to prosecution for a number of crimes.
Gov. Cuomo vetoed legislation that would have paved the way for legalizing all classes of electric bicycles, particularly the more powerful, durable ones favored by many delivery workers. Proponents of the law would be back.
The NYPD reported that the city saw 138 murders in 2019, up 7.8 percent from 2018. But police officials also said the year saw the lowest overall number of major, or index, crimes in modern history.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, as per a promise by dynamic NYC Transit President Andy Byford, unveiled preliminary plans aimed at modernizing bus routes in Queens, some of which had not changed in more than 40 years. Proposals included reducing the existing 82 routes to 77, with new routes or combinations of them supposedly designed to cover all areas. Many stops considered too close together would be eliminated or merged in order to speed up service.
It would be routinely panned at public hearings, and the MTA had headed back to the drawing board by February.
New York was one of dozens of cities to have parking meters stop accepting credit and debit cards at the start of 2020 due to a software glitch. It would take more than a week to fix.
Omesh Deaudharrie and Brian Persaud, seniors at Thomas A. Edison Career & Technical Education High School in Jamaica, won the 30th annual New York City Auto Tech Competition held on Jan. 8 in Whitestone at the Center for Automotive Education and Training. The second-place team of Bryan Jean Louis and Felix Mercado also came from Thomas Edison. All won scholarships.
Legendary jazz saxophonist Jimmy Heath, who played with Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderly and Chet Baker, died Jan. 19 at age 93.
The Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning announced it had received a $15,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for its dance programs.
NYPD Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran was named in January as the new commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South. Beltran, a 34-year veteran, moved from the post as commander of the School Safety Division. He replaced Chief David Barrere, who was promoted to commander of the NYPD’s Housing Bureau.
February
It was revealed on Feb. 3 that two patients in Queens, one at Flushing Hospital Medical Center and the other at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, were in stable condition as they awaited test results for the coronavirus.
Stephanie Tello-Lopez, an English teacher at the Preparatory Academy for Writers in Springfield Gardens, received a $1,000 grant for classroom technology and materials from the National Society of High School Scholars.
Drs. Martha Edelman, Attilio Rizzo Jr. and Jennifer Santos, social workers Frank Lopes and Denise Osorto and clinical manager Alberto Palomino of the Disaster Medical Response Team at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center were honored at the hospital on Feb. 14 for going to Puerto Rico in the wake of a major earthquake to offer mental healthcare to the island’s devastated residents.
Demolition worker David Johnson, 50, was killed and a co-worker injured on Feb. 14 in a partial building collapse at 147-07 94 Ave., located between Sutphin Boulevard and 148th Street in Jamaica. The site is around the corner from the Long Island Rail Road’s Jamaica Station.
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea spoke with and took questions from a packed house of more than 300 on Feb. 27 at the Robert Ross Johnson Family Life Center in St. Albans.
The most talked about part of the evening was when Shea, a proponent of leveling some of the disparities in old bail laws, attributed the increase in crime in the city in January and February to new statewide bail reform legislation that took effect on Jan. 1, a stand he knew would not be popular in an audience that included then-Councilmembers Donovan Richards and Rory Lancman.
“There is a correlation,” he said. “That’s two months in a row. And I’m not going to stand by until it’s five or eight months in a row before we react.”
March
In a joint press conference, Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio announced that New York State had its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.
“There is no cause for surprise — this was expected,” Cuomo said. “As I said from the beginning, it was a matter of when, not if, there would be a positive case of novel coronavirus in New York,”
By March 4, the case count was up to 11.
Within two weeks restaurants and coffee shops began curtailing indoor service. Houses of worship, department stores, daycare centers and nail salons all began posting their precautions on front doors — not that it mattered in some cases, as the sidewalks along usually bustling shopping corridors steadily became ghost towns. Even sidewalk vendors were staying home.
The state’s long-awaited plastic bag ban took effect on March 1, but was not immediatey enforced. Shoppers now bring their own bags or pay a nickle apiece for paper. The ban does not apply to bags used for things like takeout food; unpackaged meat, fish and produce; newspapers and dry-cleaned clothing.
March 1 also saw St. John’s University defeat 10-ranked Creighton, 91-71, marking the first time since 1987 that the men’s basketball team defeated a top-10-ranked opponent on campus.
Success Academy Charter Schools, after battling City Hall and the Tweed Courthouse for two years, got two temporary locations for middle schools when Mayor de Blasio and the Department of Education, opponents of charters, blinked when coming smack up against timelines prescribed by state law for fall 2020 openings. IS 238, the Susan B. Anthony Academy in Hollis, was approved for a co-location for one academic year. The second school will be located at PS 53 in Far Rockaway, where an existing Success Academy elementary school already is co-located.
With the expiration days away, New York City extended temporary housing benefits for South Ozone Park residents whose homes were contaminated by sewage backups over Thanksgiving weekend. The cause was a collapsed city sewer main with the damage so deep and pervasive that the city chose to bypass it rather than attempt to make repairs.
Cuomo ordered restaurants throughout the state to cease all indoor service effective 8 p.m. on March 16. Takeout and delivery service remained permissible.
That same day, all courts in New York City and New York State announced they would close for four weeks with the exception of new arrests and arraignments.
The moves all came less than a week after Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and Queens ordered all Masses suspended throughout the diocese until further notice after eight cases were traced to three churches in Queens.
On March 22, all nonessential businesses in the state were ordered closed as Gov. Cuomo placed the state on pause to contain the coronavirus outbreak. All nonessential workers were ordered to stay home.
The MTA on March 25 suspended fare collection on buses, requiring passengers to board through the rear door and eliminating access to the first three rows of seats in order to protect drivers.
April
The new state budget contained language legalizing all classes of electric bicycles and scooters. The provision contained safety features such as the requirement of helmets for operators ages 16 to 18, as well as those operating class 3 electric bikes, which can hit speeds of up to 25 miles per hour. Fixed safety equipment is required on the vehicles. The lack of safety features had led Cuomo to veto a stand-alone scooter bill back in January. But the law also makes them the only motor vehicles in the state for which erratically operating drivers cannot be subject to DWI laws unless or until they are involved in an accident.
Mayor de Blasio on April 16 announced an executive budget plan that called for a reduction of $3.4 billion from the previous year, or 3.7 percent. De Blasio, who in previous years has called for budget increases that exceeded the rate of inflation, said reductions were needed because of massive deficits due to Covid-19-related revenue shortfalls.
Joel Ascher, who led August Martin High School’s girls basketball team to 12 city championships and four state titles in his 30 years of coaching, died April 27 from a heart attack in his Rego Park home.
May
Cuomo announced on May 1 that all school and college buildings in the state would remain closed through the end of the academic year. Distance learning, meal programs and related child care services for essential workers continued, but Cuomo said there was not enough time left in the semester to reopen all buildings safely.
The MTA on March 6 began shutting down all subways in the city between 1 and 5 a.m. to allow for the cleaning of every car in the system every 24 hours. The closures still are in effect. Subway stations also are being cleaned. Overnight bus service was increased along some lines. There also was a temporary fund to provide rides for essential workers such as hospital personnel with hired cars going to or coming from overnight shifts.
Cuomo on May 4 announced that different areas of the state would be released from the statewide pause on business and other functions in stages, depending on things like positive testing rates for given areas over given periods of time.
The NYPD’s 105th Precinct marked the fifth anniversary of the death of Officer Brian Moore on May 4 with a motorcade driving along 104th Road near 212th Street in Queens Village. Moore, 25, was shot as he and his partner approached a man they believed to have an illegal firearm in his possession. The man turned and fired, striking Moore twice. He would die two days later.
Five Jamaica residents and one from Hollis were among seven arrested when two investigations into alleged drug trafficking and gun sales — one beginning in November 2018 — overlapped. Police recovered 11 guns along with quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.
Cuomo on May 10 reversed his most controversial executive order of the Covid-19 crisis — the March 25 directive to place Covid-19-positive patients in nursing homes. More than 6,000 have died in nursing homes, not counting patients who subsequently died in hospitals.
The city in early May declared protest gatherings to be illegal — or some of them, anyway.
“Gatherings of any kind have been prohibited by the governor and by the mayor,” a ranking police officer read to protesters in Manhattan objecting to a small field hospital set up by Samaritan’s Purse. “This gathering is unlawful and you are ordered to disperse. If you fail to disperse immediately, you are subject to arrest.” The protesters were against the group’s opposition to gay marriage. New York attorney Norman Siegel, head of the New York Civil Liberties Union from 1985 to 2000, expressed his concerns to the Chronicle.
The mayor found subsequent protests throughout the summer more to his liking.
Tasnim Shaheen was 24 weeks pregnant when she checked into Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for treatment of Covid-19. She was on a ventilator and in organ failure when she gave birth to her daughter at 28 weeks. She immediately began to improve and on May 11, left the hospital after seven weeks to a crowd of cheering doctors, nurses and technicians.
Temporary co-locations for new Success Academy Charter Schools middle schools in Hollis and Far Rockaway were formally approved by the city’s Panel for Educational Policy on May 21 — at the end of a meeting that had begun more than seven hours earlier on the evening of May 20.
Just over two months into New York State’s pause, City Harvest and Citymeals on Wheels both reported more than 20 percent increases year-to-date in the numbers of people seeking emergency food assistance.
The May 25 killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers sparked protests nationwide throughout the spring, summer and fall. Queens, particularly the Jamaica area, hosted a number of them. One of the first, on May 30, saw ranking NYPD officials and officers joining protesters in kneeling in a moment of silence and prayer vigil on Jamaica Avenue.
June
Less than a week later, many people attending a rally at Borough Hall in Kew Gardens on June 4 to protest Floyd’s death took part in a subsequent march to Sean Bell Way in Jamaica. The street was named for the Jamaica man killed in 2006 when police officers fired 50 shots into the car in which he was sitting. Officers alleged he tried to hit one of them with his vehicle.
Nathaly Lema, a Jamaica resident and a student at Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical School in Jamaica, won national and regional photography awards for her digital photo of the Manhattan skyline during a thunderstorm. Lema won first place for a digital landscape photograph in the 2020 Annual Youth Showcase sponsored by the Photographic Federation of Long Island. Her submission, “Stormy Night,” along with other winners, were submitted to the National Youth Showcase competition sponsored by the Photographic Society of America, where she also won first place in the same category.
The city on June 8 announced plans to add 20 miles of bus lanes plus five car-free busways by the end of 2020. The proposal included a busway of nearly one mile on Jamaica Avenue from Sutphin Boulevard to 168th Street and 6.4 miles of bus lanes on Merrick Boulevard from Hillside Avenue to Springfield Boulevard. The Merrick Boulevard project, already completed, quickly became a source of friction between the city and area residents. Officials from Southeast Queens say there was not enough community input.
Officers from the NYPD’s Public Service Area 9 command, which oversees all public housing in the borough, and the 103rd Precinct paid a visit to the South Jamaica Houses on June 13 to distribute face masks, personal bottles of hand sanitizer and rubber gloves to the residents. Officers hung bags with the free PPE on the outside doorknob of every apartment in the 27-building complex, and also gave them out in common gathering areas.
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea shocked more than a few observers on June 15 when he announced that the department was disbanding the anti-crime units in its 77 precincts.
The plainclothes officers long have been considered the elite of the NYPD, and were particularly tasked with making gun arrests. Among Shea’s concerns were what he termed a disproportionate number of shootings and civilian complaints involving the units. Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, disapproved
“Shooting and murders are both climbing steadily upward, but our city leaders have clearly decided that proactive policing isn’t a priority anymore,” he said.
The NYPD’s long-awaited 116th Precinct, approved to be built in Rosedale in 2017 after being sought for more than 40 years, was eliminated in the budget approved June 30. The City Council reallocated the $92 million in capital money as part of its effort to defund policing by more than $1 billion. The money for the moment is earmarked for a future community center in Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans.
The precinct would have been built just north of the LIRR’s Rosedale station, adjacent to the existing 105th Precinct satellite station. The satellite station was needed as the precinct is more than eight miles long from north to south, and has more than 350 miles of roads. Boston to use as a comparison, is 307 miles from New York City. The main station house on 222nd Street in Queens Village long led to issues with response time. The 116th would have been carved out of the southern end of the 105th.
York College in Jamaica announced interim President Berenecea Johnson Eanes would drop the interim tag on Aug. 1 and assume the presidency.
