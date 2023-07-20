The Rise Up NYC music series has returned for a second season with eight free concerts across the city, two of which are in Queens.
Merrick and Baisley boulevards in St. Albans will be the site for the performances in Roy Wilkins Park on Aug. 16 and 17. Doors open at 1 p.m., the event starts at 2 and it runs until 8.
No chairs or coolers are allowed for the outdoor affair, and no parking will be available, according to the city, which said the purpose of the event is to highlight local artists, support small businesses near the venues and provide an opportunity for New Yorkers, especially young people, to come together in a positive and fun way.
Acts expected to perform are Maxi Priest, Patrice, Skinny Fabulous, Tanto Metro and Devonte, Chrisette Michele, Main Source, Black Sheep, CL Smooth and Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston, along with a salute to hip-hop.
To learn more about the series, go online to riseupnycconcerts.com.
Mayor Adams said he was excited for people to gather together and partake in the music and culture that keeps the city moving, on Friday.
“‘Rise Up NYC’ is not only giving all New Yorkers access to free, safe concerts, but is also giving New Yorkers another way to enjoy the city we call home,” Adams said in a statement. “Music and the arts are a lifeline for our city, and we are going to hit the right notes and turn the dial up to 11 this summer. We invite all New Yorkers to join us to celebrate the energy of New York City through the shared love of music.”
Ingrid Lewis-Martin, the mayor’s chief advisor, noted that concerts are happening across all five boroughs.
The first event was held at Wingate Park at the intersection of Winthrop Street and Rutland Road in Brooklyn, on July 19, with another set for today, July 20.
The next concert will be at the intersection of Father Capodanno Boulevard and Hunter Avenue at Midland Beach parking lot 8 in Staten Island on July 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Two events will be held at the Orchard Beach parking lot in the Bronx on Aug. 9 and 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The last event will be held on 135th Street in Harlem on Aug. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m.
