During a land use meeting that was held virtually by the Queens Borough President’s Office last week, a boutique law firm in Manhattan requested to rezone a piece of property off the Van Wyck Expressway to convert into an 18-unit apartment complex.
Robert Lobel, of the law firm Sheldon Lobel, PC, said that he received support for the project from Community Board 10, which covers the area.
“This is a modest rezoning at 103-16 Van Wyck Expy.,” said Lobel. “The project is on the Van Wyck Expy., south of Liberty Avenue and is zoned R3A.”
R3A zoning consists of single- or two-family detached homes as narrow as 25 feet, according tothe Department of City Planning.
The South Richmond Hill property in question is a 3,023-square-foot, six bedroom Colonial house with a lot dimension of 100 squarenfeet by 100 square feet that sold for $1.2 million over 3 years ago, according to Coldwell Banker, a realty company. The single-family home was built in 1920, has a private driveway, two full bathrooms, an additional partial bathroom, appliances and a tax amount of $6,220.
At the Sept. 23 meeting, Lobel said the law firm wants to rezone the property to R6B with a C2-3 overlay.
An R6B zoning would allow for an attached four-story building with a maximum height of 50 feet, according to City Planning. The C2-3 would also allow for a commercial space to be within a residential area.
“The C2-3 overlay already reflects what exists along Liberty Avenue,” said Lobel. “The commercial overlay along Liberty is widely utilized.”
If approved, the complex would have at least five apartment units allocated for affordable housing, according to Lobel.
“Most of the area is surrounded by vacant lots on our side of the block as well as the Van Wyck, which is directly in front of this property,” said Lobel. “This would allow for some meaningful development, some residential units and including some affordable units.”
If Lobel were to receive approval for the zoning, there would be a curb cut allowing room for a roughly 13-car garage cellar to the building and room for bike parking.
“It will house a 68,000-square-foot commercial store,” said Lobel. “There will be a residential lobby with a ramp down to parking ... The upper stories are fairly standard, resulting in a mix of one- or two-bedroom studio apartments.”
A pre-hearing review and post referral, a City Planning Commission review, a post hearing follow-up, a City Planning Commission vote, City Council review and mayoral review would also have to go through for the rezoning to take place, according to the City Planning agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.