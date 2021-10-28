Queens Borough President Donovan Richards hosted a town hall at York College’s Milton G. Bassin Performing Arts Center last week, which was co-sponsored by elected officials from Eastern Queens, Southeast Queens and parts of Far Rockaway to highlight areas of progress in those regions and address issues with constituents, who were able to get feedback from representatives of various city agencies.
“There are a lot of issues impacting Queens, but I want to thank the residents of Queens County because we are the most vaccinated borough in New York City,” said Richards. “At least 91 percent of all Queens residents have at least one dose of the vaccine. There is still a lot of work to be done in Far Rockaway.”
Richards cited lawmakers representing Southeast Queens — state Sens. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park); Assemblymembers Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village); and Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) and James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) — for securing millions of dollars in capital funding for their districts.
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center received $7 million in funding and NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens received $5 million; York College received a portion of $4.5 million that was allocated to the City University of New York schools throughout the borough; and $5 million was allocated to kindergarten-to-high schools, according to Richards, who is up for re-election Tuesday.
An additional $10 million was allocated to the libraries in St. Albans, Arverne, Brookville and Baisley Park; South Jamaica Houses received $2 million for security; $2 million was invested in Far Rockaway for affordable housing; $5 million in transportation, $8 million toward parks in the districts; $92 million was invested in a new recreational center at Roy Wilkins Park, which will include an Olympic-sized swimming pool; $92 million was invested in the planned 116th Precinct that will include a small community center, food pantry and plaza; and $14 million was diverted to cultural institutions.
Construction has started at a new co-working space in Downtown Jamaica and Adams has advocated for creating affordable houses via Habitat for Humanity, added Richards, when it came to some of the highlights of the borough.
A Community Board 12 constituent launched the first inquiry during the question-and-answer portion of the town hall.
“Why doesn’t the city take care of its own trees?” said the CB 12 member. “The trees are dying, no one is taking care of the trees and when we have these superstorms the trees are uprooted ... and the city wants to charge us for the sidewalks.”
Since Mayor de Blasio has taken office, homeowners are no longer held responsible for the damage to a sidewalk that is caused by a tree, according to a city Parks Department representative.
“If you have summonses for that, they can be vacated,” said the Parks representative. “The City is now responsible for those repairs ... the homeowner has the option of repairing it and submitting [costs] to the comptroller for reimbursement.”
The CB 12 member also had complaints about garbage workers mishandling trash and sometimes leaving it behind. The city Department of Sanitation representative shared his contact information to learn more about the location of the garbage mess.
Constituents can also go to portal.311.nyc.gov to issue complaints.
Another question that was handed in to a spokeswoman for the borough president inquired about how entrepreneurs should go about becoming green. There were no representatives from the Small Business Services division in attendance. However, the borough president made some suggestions.
“One good example is the requirement of a green roof with solar panels or a wind turbine on any building that is 25-feet and up,” said Richards.
Donald Abraham, a constituent in CB 12, wrote in his question about illegal dumping and wrecked cars on Farmers Boulevard.
“We are going to look to purchase cameras in the next budget,” said Richards, who thanked Brooks-Powers and Miller for advocating for that to fight illegal dumping and wrecked cars. “If you have chronic locations where you see dumping, you have to give us those locations.”
To file a complaint with the Borough President’s Office email: constituentservices@queensbp.org.
One parent inquired about speed bumps at PS 48 at 108-29 155 St. in Jamaica.
“We will send our team out,” said Nicole Garcia, the Queens Borough Commissioner of the city Department of Transportation. “We are going to assign you to our school safety team. We are going to see how the crosswalks look and ask for some refurbishment [and] for a study around the school to look to see if the speed bumps are feasible.”
There were caveats, however. The study alone for the speed bumps take several months and the infrastructure can only be installed when the weather is good, preferably spring or summer, when the asphalt adheres.
One Queens resident wanted a study at Brookville Boulevard, which is also known as Snake Road, to prevent flooding in the area.
That was more complicated than the other inquiries, according to Richards.
“There is going to be a project ... a $62 million project obviously with [Councilwoman] Selvena Brooks-Powers, which is going to start the first quarter next year,” said Richards, adding that “the complication” is that the road is subject to various jurisdictions.
Raising the road would require federal permission, according to the borough president.
“The beginning of the road is city, the middle of the road is state and the end of the road is federal and everything around it is federal,” said Richards. “That is something we can examine again under the Biden administration. God willing, sometime we will try to reconvene all the different stated levels of government to raise that road again. It is far past the time for that to happen.”
To see a stream of the town hall visit QPTV.org. To learn more about upcoming town halls in southwest and northeast Queens follow the borough president @QueensBPRichards on Facebook and Instagram or @QnsBPRichards on Twitter.
CORRECTION
Due to Borough President Donovan Richards misspeaking, according to his office, this article and its headline originally misstated how much in capital funding various elected officials had secured for Southeast Queens. The total of $70 million is for the entire borough. We regret the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.