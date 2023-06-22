Rich Hill man pleads guilty in murder case

A Richmond Hill man pleaded guilty to the Jan. 6, 2020 murder and attempted rape of a 92-year-old woman on Tuesday.
Justice Kenneth C. Holder indicated that he would sentence Reeaz Khan, 24, to 22 years to life on the murder charge and eight years in prison on the attempted rape charge, according to the Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
“He rightly will be sentenced to a long prison term,” Katz said in a June 20 statement.
A spokesperson for Katz's office said that the justice will decide in two weeks whether the sentencing for the different charges will be concurrent or consecutive.
On the night of the assault, surveillance video footage captured Khan approaching Maria Fuertes, 92, also of Richmond Hill, from behind as she walked on 127th Avenue a little after midnight. He and Fuertes later drop to the ground, and approximately five minutes later the defendant is seen with his pants undone and running off.
The 92-year-old woman, who was in the frigid cold, was not found until 2:14 a.m., according to authorities. Her dress was lifted to her chest and she was barely conscious and incoherent when she was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where doctors found that she had sustained two fractures to her spine and two fractures to her ribs, along with bruising to her neck and chest and other injuries. She was later declared dead at the hospital.
The medical examiner determined from an autopsy that she died from blunt force trauma and hypothermia.
“This defendant savagely attacked a defenseless, elderly woman and left her to die on the freezing pavement,” Katz added.
Khan is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6.
