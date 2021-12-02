A ribbon cutting is expected on Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. for the return of Jamaica Avenue’s landmarked street clock.
The timepiece, which was erected in 1900, was sent to the Electric Time Co. studio in Medfield, Mass. to receive a full repair and historic restoration, according to the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District. The clock was designated historically significant in 1981, and will be reinstalled to its former glory on the corner of Jamaica Avenue and Union Hall Street.
The JCBID collaborated with the Greater Jamaica Development Corp. for the restoration and received funding from Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) and the city’s Small Business Services agency. Save America’s Clocks, a nonprofit, provided horological, or clockmaking, expertise toward the endeavor.
“We are happy that the historic Jamaica Avenue street clock will once again adorn downtown Jamaica in December,” said JCBID Executive Director Jennifer Furioli via email to the Queens Chronicle. “This has been a project long in the making with the involvement of several critical partners ... our BID was honored to be part of the team to get this historic clock up and running again.”
