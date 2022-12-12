As the First Jamaica Community and Urban Development Corp. opened the doors on its new affordable housing development, Borough President Donovan Richards and others in attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony alluded to a future with another high-scale project coming to the Eastern Queens area.
The FJCUDC celebrated the completion and opening of The Tree of Life Center, a 174-unit apartment building with leasable office and retail space located just a building away from the First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica, at 89-60 164 St. At the ceremony, Richards touted the completion of the project, but also mentioned that public discussion around the development of the land occupied by the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens Village would start in January.
“To me, it’s clear as day that there’s only one way out of this crisis, and that’s building our way out of it,” he said, speaking on the city’s housing situation. “Long gone are the days we need to talk about building. We have to build affordable housing for our communities, and those behind this Tree of Life project have had the vision to understand this reality.”
“We’re not done in Queens,” he added. “I know Rev. O’Connor has spoke heavily about the Creedmoor campus, and that project is moving forward. In January, we will start the public engagement process on that site, and it’s about time we stop talking about mental health and [start] investing in it and supportive housing.”
Rev. Patrick O’Connor — who serves as the lead pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica, which runs FJCUDC — says all the units in the Tree of Life development will be available at 90 percent of the area median income or below, half will be available at 50 percent or below and 59 units will be permanently affordable, as to limit the chance of circumvention of the development’s intended affordability once the low-income housing tax credit period expires.
“We don’t want somebody in the future to say, ‘We got through the tax credit period and now we’re going to put it to market rate,’” he said.
O’Connor says the rental process is underway, with more than 26,000 applications submitted for the 174-unit space.
