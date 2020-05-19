Resorts World Casino New York City recently showed its support for Jamaica Hospital Medical Center’s frontline heroes by donating $10,000 to help with securing personal protective equipment and other essentials.
The casino has also been involved in coordinating food donations with the Borough President’s Office, the Queens Economic Development Corp. and area restaurants to deliver meals to the hospital and other local healthcare organizations.
