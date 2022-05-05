The Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce and Royal People, a community-based group, both located in South Jamaica, may have fallen short of their goal to raise $100,000 toward health and wellness programs for minority communities at a Renaissance Ball they hosted over the weekend, but they did not fall short in spreading information about their initiative.
“We raised at least $5,000, so we still have $95,000 to go,” said Roxanne Simone Lord Marcelle, the founder and executive director of SEQCC. “What we did at the ball in terms of raising awareness was something that we did really, really well. We received interest from a lot of people who want to make it happen — to diminish these health disparities to help increase the quality of life for people in this district. People of color mostly live in Southeast Queens.”
Over 150 people attended the ball at Occasions Banquet and Catering Hall in St. Albans at 127-08 Merrick Blvd., according to Lord Marcelle, at left with her husband, Martin.
“We also brought awareness to the Black-owned business Occasions,” said Lord Marcelle, who believes it’s essential to shop in one’s neighborhood in order to support the local economy. “People don’t do that enough … All of this will help to build up the health and wealth of our community and this is what it takes.”
During the ceremony, which included soca music and organic Caribbean-fusion eats, U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks gave out certificates to people who have contributed to the wellness of their community including Cloyette Harris-Stoute, above center left, Lisa George, second from the right, and Deputy Borough President Rhonda Binda.
Other award recipients included Francesca Okonta and Dr. Samuel Okonta, right.
All the recipients received a gift basket with an energy elixir tonic from Mother Earth Juice Bar in South Jamaica, which is owned by Lord Marcelle.
— Naeisha Rose
