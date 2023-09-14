A couple from Queens Village who recently moved to Roosevelt Island held a 9/11 exhibit at the Roosevelt Island Visual Arts Association gallery on Monday.
“Forty years ago we fell in love at Roosevelt Island,” said Winston Bailey, a retired NYPD cop, about him and his wife, Elaine.
Before leaving their hometown nearly a year ago, the couple started working on the exhibit back in Queens Village collecting 25 pieces, which include photos of Ground Zero and a shard of glass from a window pane that fell in his pocket on Sept. 11, 2001.
“My wife and myself put it together,” said Bailey, who wanted to create an accessible place for people to see 9/11 artifacts. “The only other place you can see any artifacts is ... if you go to the World Trade Center’s underground museum Downtown, which is hard to get into.”
People still want to keep that connection to 9/11, Elaine Bailey added.
— Naeisha Rose
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.