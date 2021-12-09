Long Ridge Partners, an asset management company that specializes in recruiting in the hedge fund, private equity, real estate and technology industries, will provide an annual $25,000 scholarship and paid internship to a Success Academy high school senior with a 3.7 grade point average or above and an interest in pursuing a career in finance.
The firm, located at 575 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, wants to provide guidance to a minority or underprivileged scholar pursuing that field in college.
“Over the past few years, we have seen an incredibly strong and growing appetite from the financial services industry to diversify their staffs,” said Jason Sklar, a partner at Long Ridge, to the Queens Chronicle via email. “As recruiters, we see there is a shortage of students from underprivileged communities pursuing careers in finance. While we cannot fix this problem overnight, we seek to help educate and support members of our NYC community toward a career in the industry.”
Success Academy, which has 47 schools throughout New York City — including in Queens — has 21,000 students, of whom 94 percent are minorities, 14 percent have disabilities, 8 percent are English language learners and three-quarters receive free or reduced priced lunch, according to the school network, which was founded in 2006. There are kindergarten to middle school Success academies in Rosedale, South Jamaica, Springfield Gardens , St. Albans and Far Rockaway, and the charter school network hopes to have a high school in Queens soon.
There is no online link to apply for scholarships, but students will receive help with their applications within their individual high schools, according to Success Academy spokeswoman Laura Wilker.
“We have College Access and Persistence counselors (similar to guidance counselors or college counselors) that support our scholars with applications as well as financial aid and scholarship guidance,” said Wilker via email.
Students from Astoria, Flushing, Jamaica and Long Island City attend the SA High School in Manhattan, she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.