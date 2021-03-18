The 113th Precinct Community Council was in a celebratory mood on Monday — except when it came to some issues regarding traffic.
The Council honored four police officers for work “at the opposite ends of the spectrum” as Deputy Inspector Brian Bohannon put it, and marked Women’s History Month by honoring four community leaders.
Officers Louis Rabin and Manuel Goico received plaques for their quick response last Nov. 24 to the shooting of Officers Christopher Wells and Joseph Murphy just over the border in the 105th Precinct.
“They were helping a domestic violence victim collect some of her things when the gunman comes in and starts firing at the officers,” Bohannon said. “You’ve all seen the body cam video — it was playing on the news last week” [see link at qchron.com].”
Rabin and Goico, among the first to arrive at the scene, treated the wounded officers and made sure streets were clear to transport them to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
“At the other end of the spectrum was community service,” Bohannon said of Officers John Corry and John Carlo Clancy, who thought to bring shovels from home last month knowing they would be out on patrol in the aftermath of one of the worst snowstorms to hit the five boroughs.
Bohannon said they heard a radio call for a found child, and headed to the area of the report, believing it might be a little girl they had dealt with before. Sure enough, they were able to bring the child home.
“The mother was frantic, as any mother would be,” Bohannon said. After the reunion the mother wanted to take her for medical care but her car was stuck in 2 feet of snow.
“They shoveled her out,” Bohannon said. “They were just doing the job they do every day. We wouldn’t have known about it except the mother sent a heartfelt letter to the precinct.”
For Women’s History Month the first honoree was Adjoa Gzifa, the recently retired director of the Workforce Education Center at LaGuardia Community College and a former three-term chairwoman of Community Board 12. She also operates a school in Africa.
Also honored was Vivian McMillan, the former longtime president of the Community Council, who nearly three decades ago convinced Garfield Towler, the current president, to become involved with the organization. McMillan’s lengthy list of community organizations include the St. Albans Chamber of Commerce and the St. Albans Economic Development Corp. She also is active in the Greater Allen AME Cathedral and founded the nonprofit group Vivian’s Hope
Ace Frazier, the longtime sergeant-at-arms for the Council, also was recognized for her work including 25 years as an auxiliary officer with the NYPD, where she has attained the rank of sergeant.
Leticia Moore-Jackson, the recording secretary for the Council, first took the post because it needed filling, but has become a mainstay. She also is a member of Community Board 12, where she serves on the Blocks United Committee.
Earlier in the meeting, Bohannon said there also is reason to be hopeful during his monthly report to the Council on crime statistics.
“Crime is down 20 percent [year-to-date],” Bohannon said.
After two shootings in January and four in February, things have gotten somewhat better.
“Knock wood, we’ve had no one struck by gunfire in March,” he said. He also said in the last four weeks his officers have recovered 12 guns. One arrest in Brooklyn of a suspect the 113th was looking for resulted in five guns recovered.
“We believe he was involved with gang violence,” Bohannon said. “Now that we can bring him back from Brooklyn to Queens to be charged ... I was very happy with that collar.”
He did say both robberies and burglaries are up from 2020, with commercial burglaries being a citywide problem. The 113th also had a problem earlier this year with truck break-ins.
