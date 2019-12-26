  • December 26, 2019
Queens Chronicle

103rd Precinct blood drive

Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:30 am

The NYPD’s 103rd Precinct will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27 at the station house at 168-02 91st Ave. in Jamaica.

The drive will take place in the precinct’s muster room. The 103rd has set a target of 100 pints of blood.

All prospective donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with written consent from a parent or legal guardian. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds.

Donors age 76 or older can continue to donate if they present a physicians letter and meet all other criteria.

All donors are asked to bring either their donor ID cards or a photo ID.

The New York Blood Center recommends that donors increase their fluid intake the day before donating and to eat salty snacks the evening before.

Donors should get a good night’s sleep and have a well-balanced breakfast the morning in which they donate. The also should drink water right before donating.

Anyone with questions concerning their medical eligibility to donate can call 1 (800) 688-0900 for additional information.

