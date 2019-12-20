103rd Precinct blood drive

The NYPD’s 103rd Precinct will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at the station house at 168-02 91 Ave. in Jamaica.

The drive will take place in the precinct’s muster room. The 103rd has set a target of 100 pints of blood.

All prospective donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with written consent from a parent or legal guardian. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds.

Donors age 76 or older can continue to donate if they present a physician’s letter and meet all other criteria.

All donors are asked to bring either their donor ID cards or a photo ID.

The New York Blood Center recommends that donors increase their fluid intake the day before donating and to eat salty snacks the evening before.

Donors should get a good night’s sleep and have a well-balanced breakfast the morning in which they donate. They also should drink water right before donating.

Anyone with questions concerning their medical eligibility to donate or other issues can call the NYBC at 1 (800) 688-0900or visit mybloodcenter.org.