  • February 21, 2020
Queens Chronicle

103rd forum on trafficking set for April 4

Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 10:30 am

The Community Affairs Unit of the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct will host a forum on human trafficking from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, at the Queens Central Library in Jamaica.

Admission is free. Guest speakers will discuss how millions of women, men and children are driven into labor or the sex trade through force, fraud or coercion. Traffickers may use violence, manipulation or the promise of well-paying jobs or romantic relationships to lure in their victims.

The practice is worldwide, including in the United States.

The Queens Central Library is located at 89-11 Merrick Blvd. between Hillside and Jamaica avenues, and is easily accessible by multiple bus routes and subway lines.

All who are interested in attending the forum are invited to RSVP online at eventbrite.com/e/human-trafficking-forum- tickets-90151927843.

Further information also may be obtained by contacting the Community Affairs Unit at the 103rd Precinct at (718) 657-8195.

