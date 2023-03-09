A Queens Village girl is the latest winner of the Junior Miss New York Grand Supreme East Coast USA Pageant, which was held in Flushing late last month.
Now Madeleine Julien, 6, next intends to compete in the nationals competition in New Jersey from July 27 to 30.
“I feel really great and I feel really great for nationals,” Madeleine told the Chronicle. “I also want to encourage girls for the next competition in April.”
That’s when she will present the crown to the next winner, during the New Jersey stop of the ECUSA Pageant tour.
At the nationals, Madeleine will be participating in the beauty and runway competitions and is excited about the white and purple dress her mother, Tosin Julien, made for her.
“It has some sparkly stones in it,” Madeleine said.
When the beauty queen is not competing at pageants, or going to school, she is collecting Christmas presents for Toys for Tots, donating to the Salvation Army and hitting the dance floor with the Golden Dancerettes, a competitive dance team, and cleaning up litter at the Cambria Heights welcome sign.
“I want to help the community so it’s not all trashy,” she explained.
Since becoming a pageant girl in 2022, Madeleine has gained more confidence and made several friends.
“I love my pageant sisters,” Madeleine said. “I love doing beauty competitions because it’s very elegant. If you practice really hard you can do it, too.”
In 2022, Madeleine and her mother won the national Mother and Daughter competition, according to Julien.
“That was something that we did after my brother-in-law passed away days before the last nationals,” Julien told the Chronicle. “We debated on whether we were going to do it or not. Her and my brother-in-law share a birthday, May 24, so we decided to do it in his honor. It’s been a great experience sharing it with her and seeing the stage from her eyes. It takes a lot of confidence to get up there on that stage.”
Madeleine has pageantry in her veins. In 2007, Julien competed for the Miss Nigeria Independence Pageant.
“I did that when I was a younger adult,” Julien said. “That is something I did before and wanted for my daughter as well. I made some lifelong friends from that. We still communicate and check up on each other.”
— Naeisha Rose
