Clarion Call Ministries in Queens Village is continuing its ongoing toy drive until Nov. 30 for infants to kids age 12, including during an event on Oct. 23.
The church, led by the Rev. Crystal Baines, Assistant Pastor Daniel Parr, elder Antoine Boone, elder Veronica Clark, Minister Cheryl Strait and Deacon Frank Neeley, is located at 208-15 Jamaica Ave.
The purpose of the toy drive is to brighten the life of children this Christmas who have incarcerated parents at the church’s Angel Tree Party, according to Clarion Call Ministries.
The church would like donations of books, educational aids and batteries along with gift wrap for age groups from infants to kids age 3, 4 to 6, 7 to 9 and tweens age 10 to 12.
“You can bring toys directly to the church every second or fourth Saturday ... which is when we have a food pantry,” said Clark. “We are also having a coat drive.”
Clarion Call Ministries can be reached via Facebook or by email at clarkspraise@gmail.com, according to Clarion Call Ministries. Clark and Neeley can be reached by phone at (516) 477-2040 and (347) 361-4304, respectively. Ahead of going to the church, Clark would like visitors to call, text, email or message Clarion Call via Facebook so that a member can be ready to receive the donation.
People who want to donate but are not able to do so in-person, can make arrangements with Neeley, Clark or via Facebook for a church member to meet them at their home to pick up a toy. If an individual wants to donate to the cause, but has no toys, he or she can donate money to the church’s CashApp fund to$CCM208 and put “Toys” in the memo section.
