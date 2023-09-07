Police need the public’s help in finding a missing teen.
Willie Paige, 15, of Queens Village, went missing on last Sunday, Sept. 3, at approximately 9 p.m., according to authorities.
He was last seen leaving his residence, located at 103-20 217 Lane, wearing black pants, a white shirt and blue-and-white sneakers. Willie is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, of thin build, with brown eyes and black hair, according to police.
Anyone with information about the missing teen is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the @nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
— Naeisha Rose
