The Queens Village Civic Association along with residents from the area will honor and remember military service personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice with a wreath laying on Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m.
The event, which will take place at Veterans Plaza on Jamaica Avenue and Springfield Boulevard, was sponsored by the civic and American Legion Post 301, according to the civic’s president, Mohamood “Mo” Ishmael, who is expecting elected officials at the event.
“So far Councilwoman Linda Lee is confirmed! We are also expecting state Senator [Leroy] Comrie and Assemblyman [Clyde] Vanel,” Ishmael told the Chronicle. “Memorial Day gives us an opportunity to express our appreciation and to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and defend this great country.”
— Naeisha Rose
