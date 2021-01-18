Queens Village man charged with murder

The Queens Village man suspected of killing his father in their Hempstead Avenue apartment on Jan. 14 has been formally charged with murder, the District Attorney’s Office said Sunday.
Jaimie Walker, 30, also has been arraigned on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief following the stabbing death of his father, Loandows Walker, according to the NYPD.
The department’s investigation is continuing, including efforts to determine why three of the suspect’s relatives were found unconscious and unresponsive when police arrived.
The Daily News reported Sunday that Walker additionally is facing criminal mischief charges after allegedly going in a violent rampage in an interview room at the 105th Precinct last Friday, destroying a table and a two-way mirror before being subdued.
The News also reported that Walker’s refusal to be fingerprinted led to a delay in his arraignment.
No new information was available on the condition of Walker’s relatives who were listed in critical condition last week after police found them unconscious and unresponsive in the apartment’s living room.
All were reported to have regained consciousness at an area hospital.
The drama begin to unfold just before 6:30 a.m. when patrol officers from the 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call reporting an emotionally disturbed person.
Speaking at a press conference later that morning with Capt. Igor Pinkhasov, commanding officer of the 105th, Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny of the NYPD’s Detective Bureau said officers encountered Jaimie Walker acting incoherently in the hallway.
“He made a statement that he had injured somebody inside the apartment,” Kenny said.
NYPD Emergency Services Unit personnel entering the apartment found the elder Walker lying on the bathroom floor apparently suffering from multiple stab wounds. Jaimie Walker’s mother, brother and sister-in-law were found unconscious on a mattress in the living room.
The reason was not clear. Kenny said none showed any outward signs of trauma.
Loandows Walker was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.
The FDNY in an email said the three survivors were transported to area hospitals in critical condition, and that an FDNY HazMat team was dispatched to the scene.
Kenny said firefighters determined that there were no elevated carbon monoxide levels in the apartment, and that air samples collected by police ESU personnel showed no irregularities.
Kenny said the apartment had no prior history of any kind with the NYPD.
