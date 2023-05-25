The police are requesting the public’s assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts of a burglary suspect.
The bearded man is described to have a light complexion and was last seen wearing all-dark clothing, according to authorities.
On Tuesday, May 16, the suspect climbed through a kitchen window at 212th Place and Hillside Avenue in Queens Village at 11 a.m., and then proceeded to remove jewelry from the home, police said. The suspect then fled northbound on 212th Place.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the @nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
— Naeisha Rose
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.