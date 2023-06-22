A Queens Village firefighter was arrested late last month for engaging in alleged illegal liquor sales while off duty, according to the NYPD.
“He was arrested at his home,” said a spokesman for the Police Department, who was not at liberty to share the exact address where the transactions took place. “A business inspection was conducted and patrons were consuming alcohol. There was no valid liquor license or permit and they were collecting entry payments.”
Nigel Edinborough, 43, was charged with illegal alcohol sale, unlicensed warehouse liquor storage, unlicensed bottle club, sale of alcohol beverage without a license, unreasonable noise and the violation of local law on May 27.
