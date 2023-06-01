Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect who threatened a 19-year-old store employee with a knife at a deli in Queens Village.
The NYPD said the man entered the Hempstead South Deli Corp., located at 218-60 Hempstead Ave., on May 11 at 5:15 p.m., grabbed a beverage and proceeded to leave the store without paying for it. When confronted by the store employee he threw the drink at the teenager and pulled out a knife.
The teenager was able to flee back into the store safely without sustaining any injuries, and the suspect, who has a dark complexion, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and a black beanie hat, fled the location on foot southbound on Springfield Boulevard.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the @nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
