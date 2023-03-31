Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for robbing a CVS earlier last month.
Authorities say on March 2 the man entered the store, located at 219-39 89 Ave. in Queens Village, at approximately 6:15 p.m., proceeded to remove products and then threatened store employees with force and with a knife.
“There were no injuries,” an NYPD spokesman told the Queens Chronicle.
The spokesman was not able to say what the items were or what their value was.
The man then fled to the Q27 bus going southbound on Springfield Boulevard.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the @nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
