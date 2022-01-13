State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) will have a second free Covid-19 testing pop-up on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Queens Village.
“My office will be partnering with Our Lady of Lourdes Parish’s Youth Ministry, and [Community Mediation Services],” said Comrie in a social media post.
Community Mediation Services is a nonprofit that provides prevention services.
The pop-up will be in the chapel of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church at 92-96 220 St. on the corner of Winchester Boulevard and 93rd Avenue, according to the post. Participants will receive a PCR test, which will have results in three to five days, and an antibody test that is first-come, first-served because of a limited supply.
The tests are open to everyone, no appointment is needed and people must bring a valid form of identification, according to the post. For more information email youthministryollp@gmail.com.
“Join us, get tested and stay safe,” added Comrie.
— Naeisha Rose
